Police Step up Patrol around US Ambassador's Residence

Photo : YONHAP News

Members of a progressive collegiate association were taken into custody by police after they trespassed into the residence of the U.S. ambassador to South Korea to protest Washington's demand for Seoul to pay more in defense costs.Over a dozen individuals including university students climbed over the wall of the ambassador's home using a ladder and entered the compound on Friday afternoon.The protesters also held a placard outside the residence building that called on Ambassador Harry Harris to leave Korea over his demand for a five-fold increase in Seoul's defense contribution.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency deployed additional officers around Harris' residence on Saturday and will also have around 30 more police officers to patrol the area at night.A police official added that the patrols would be stepped up as well.The progressive university group held a news conference outside Namdaemun Police Station on Saturday and demanded the release of its members who were arrested following the break-in.