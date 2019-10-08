FAO: Food Crisis in N. Korea to Worsen due to Typhoon, ASF

Photo : KBS News

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization(FAO) forecasts that the food supply in North Korea will further dwindle in the fourth quarter of the year due to the impact of Typhoon Lingling and the outbreak of African swine fever(ASF).Voice of America reported Saturday the UN agency included North Korea among nine countries at high risk for food security in its latest Early Warning Early Action quarterly report.The report cited natural disasters such as droughts, typhoons and the breakout of ASF as reasons for concern.It also said that precipitation in North Korea's key rice and corn producing areas between April and July of this year was only half the level of past years.In September, Typhoon Lingling flooded over 400 square kilometers of farmland, dealing a blow to the North's fall harvest.The report added that ASF, which broke out in May, has spread across the country, raising concerns over the loss of livestock.