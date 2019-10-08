Conservative, Progressive Rallies Continue on Contentious Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

Protesters calling for prosecutorial reform changed the venue of their demonstration to Yeouido in Seoul, where the National Assembly is located.In the wake of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's resignation earlier this week, the fifth rally of its kind began in front of parliament on Saturday afternoon.The organizer of the rally said the protesters will call for the swift establishment of a new investigative agency, which will operate independently from the prosecution to probe corruption involving high ranking government officials.Meanwhile, rallies opposing the establishment of the agency were also held in front of the National Assembly and at Seoul's downtown Gwanghwamun Plaza and its vicinity.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party's protest focused on denouncing the government's direction for prosecutorial reform, while other conservative groups called for the release of former President Park Geun-hye.