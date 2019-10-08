6 Companies to Recall over 20,000 Vehicles over Faulty Parts

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said on Sunday that six companies will recall more than 20-thousand vehicles due to faulty components.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said that GM Korea, the GM Asia-Pacific regional headquarters, BMW, Nissan Korea, Mercedes-Benz and Daimler Trucks Korea are recalling 32 models amounting to 21-thousand-452 units.The ministry said that GM Korea will recall over 15-thousand Malibu sedans for a faulty stop-and-go system, while Nissan Korea will recall some 15-hundred vehicles in six Nissan models, including the QX60 SUV, for a faulty rearview camera monitor.The recall also includes 16 kinds of over four-thousand Mercedes-Benz models, including the E 200 sedan, for a faulty steering gear system.The ministry said vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge.