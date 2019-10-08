US Bans Assistance to N. Korea after Naming Worst Human Trafficking Nation

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has banned providing certain types of assistance to North Korea as a follow-up measure of its designation of the regime as one of the worst human trafficking nations for the 17th consecutive year.According to the White House, President Donald Trump on Friday sent a memorandum to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo explaining that he is reapplying the Presidential Determination with respect to the efforts of foreign governments regarding the trafficking of persons.In the memorandum, Trump said that the United States will not provide nonhumanitarian, nontrade-related assistance to, or allow funding for participation in educational and cultural exchange programs by officials or employees of Cuba, North Korea, Russia and Syria for next year.It added the measure will continue until those governments comply with the U.S. minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking or making significant efforts to bring themselves into compliance with the minimum standards.The move comes amid the deadlock in the U.S.-North Korea negotiations after their collapsed working-level talks in Sweden earlier this month.In June, the State Department's annual "2019 Trafficking in Persons Report" put North Korea in its worst offender category, Tier 3, along with China, Iran and Russia.