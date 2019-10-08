S. Korea's Employment Rate 10th in OECD in Q2

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's employment rate placed tenth among the 35 member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in the second quarter.According to Statistics Korea and the OECD on Sunday, the country's employment rate of people aged over 15 came to 60-point-eight percent in the April-June period.South Korea ranked eighth or ninth from the second quarter in 2015 to the first quarter in 2017. It slipped to 12th in the fourth quarter last year but climbed back to tenth in the first and second quarter this year.Countries that posted higher rates than South Korea in the second quarter included New Zealand, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Austria, Canada, Sweden, Norway, Israel and Britain.Data from Iceland, which has posted the highest employment rate in the OECD, have yet to be compiled.