S. Korea, China to Hold Strategic Defense Talks in 5 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and China will hold strategic defense talks this week for the first time in five years after the annual dialogue was suspended in 2014 due to tensions over Seoul's decision to host an advanced U.S. missile defense system.Seoul's Defense Ministry said on Sunday that Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min plans to make a three-day trip to Beijing from Sunday.The ministry said Park will hold the fifth South Korea-China vice ministerial strategic defense dialogue Monday with Shao Yuanming, the deputy chief of the Joint Staff Department of China's Central Military Commission.The ministry said the two sides plan to have in-depth discussions on the Korean Peninsula security conditions and issues of mutual concern.It added Park will also pay a courtesy call to China's Defense Minister Wei Fenghe.The two nations agreed to launch the annual high-level defense talks in July 2011. It served as a key communication channel on a number of defense issues, but came to a halt after the 2014 talks amid conflicts over the deployment of the THAAD system in South Korea.