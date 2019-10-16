S. Korea Confirms 10th Case of African Swine Fever in Wild Boar

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea on Sunday confirmed that a tenth wild boar was found dead with African swine fever(ASF), raising concerns about a possible spread of the animal disease despite massive quarantine measures.The National Institute of Environmental Research under the Environment Ministry said that the dead animal was found Friday about three kilometers south of the Civilian Control Line(CCL) in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, and later tested positive for ASF.It is the first ASF-infected wild boar found beyond the CCL, which buffers the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas. The latest case raises concerns about a potential spread of the virus.South Korea has confirmed 14 ASF cases at local pig farms since September 17.