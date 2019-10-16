Top Office Mulling Steps to Supplement 52-Hour Workweek System

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said on Sunday that it is considering supplementary measures to help smaller firms abide by the government's 52-hour workweek system.The shorter workweek scheme was first applied to larger companies in July last year and will be expanded to companies with 50 to 299 employees next year.Senior presidential secretary for job creation, Hwang Deok-soon, said during a press briefing on Sunday that the government will inevitably have to produce measures that soften the landing of the system if the legislative process to supplement the 52-hour workweek system does not go smoothly.Hwang hinted that the government may consider a grace period for small firms, saying that the government took a similar step for companies with more than 300 workers in implementing the system.He added that smaller firms may face more difficulties adjusting to the shorter working hours than their larger counterparts.