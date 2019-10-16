Ruling Party Proposes Negotiation on Bill to Set up Independent Probe Unit

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) proposed on Sunday that political parties prioritize negotiation of a bill to set up an independent investigative body that deals with crimes by high-ranking public officials.The bill is part of judiciary reform proposals that also include a bill to give more investigative authority to police. The controversial bills were placed on the fast-track in late April, along with an election reform bill.DP spokesperson Park Chan-dae told reporters that the key to the prosecution reform is the establishment of a separate investigation agency, adding the party's special committee on prosecutorial reform decided to focus on the passage of the bill to set up a separate probe unit.The DP believes it is possible for the National Assembly to handle the bill at a plenary meeting in October.But the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) opposes the DP's proposal to prioritize negotiation of the bill.LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won said that the move is aimed at supporting former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's return and covering up corruption allegations of the Moon Jae-in administration.She said the key to prosecutorial reform should be securing the independence of the prosecution by rebalancing power between the prosecution and police.