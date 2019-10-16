Int'l Veterans of Korean War to Visit S. Korea

Photo : KBS News

Veterans from overseas that participated in the Korean War will visit South Korea this week.The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said that 140 Korean War veterans and their families from 12 countries, including the United States and Britain, were invited ahead of the 74th United Nations Day on Thursday.The invitation is part of the ministry's program to express appreciation for their service.The veterans and their families will stay in South Korea for six days from Monday and visit landmarks such as the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas and the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul.The group is also slated to take part in a ceremony in Busan on Thursday marking United Nations Day.