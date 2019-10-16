Gov't Launches Special Crackdown on Vehicle Emissions

Photo : YONHAP News

The Environment Ministry launched on Monday a special crackdown on vehicle emissions together with the Korea Environment Corporation and the nation’s 17 cities and provinces in a bid to slash fine dust levels for the winter season.The campaign will run through November 15th.Local governments will focus on inspecting the emission of pollutants by diesel-powered vehicles while the Korea Environment Corporation will focus on regulating greenhouse gas emissions by vehicles that run on gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas.The local governments will mainly crack down on trucks, vans and buses that travel frequently in downtown areas, hitting bus depots, logistics centers, airports and neighborhoods with a large numbers of private education institutes to gauge their emission levels.Vehicles that emitted greenhouse gases beyond permissible levels will be ordered to undergo maintenance or inspection within 15 days and may also be subject to fines and other penalties.