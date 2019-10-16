Economy KOSPI Inches up 0.20% Monday

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) inched up on Monday, gaining four-point-15 points, or point-20 percent. It closed the day at two-thousand-64-point-84.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining two-point-49 points, or point-39 percent, to close at 649-point-18.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened nine-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-172 won.