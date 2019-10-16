Moon to Give Policy Speech in Parliament Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will give a budget speech at the National Assembly on Tuesday.The speech will outline policy stances and the direction and execution of next year's budget, which exceeds 513 trillion won. Moon is expected to urge that the budget be smoothly deliberated.He will also likely call for legislative efforts to help boost the domestic economy amid growing global uncertainties and concerns of a protracted economic downturn.Accordingly, Moon is expected to press for the passage of various pending bills, including fast-tracked reform bills.Some speculate Moon will reiterate his continued resolve on the reform of state powers, including the prosecution, and also touch on diplomatic and national security issues.The president may also address nuclear concerns by stressing that South Korea will not stop pursing dialogue to achieve lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.