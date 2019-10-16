S. Korea's Producer Prices Fall for Third Straight Month in Sep.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's producer prices fell for the third consecutive month in September.According to data by the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the producer price index for all commodities came to 103-point-84 in the month, down point-seven percent from a year earlier.The index marked a one-tenth percent increase from a month earlier, but on a year-on-year basis, it dropped for three straight months since July.The latest drop also marks the largest in three years since September 2016, when it fell one-point-one percent.The country's inflation rate, which marked its first-ever fall in September, is expected to post negative on-year growth in October as well, as producer prices are a key barometer of future inflation of consumer prices.In September, the price index for farm products, including fisheries and forestry goods, plunged eight percent from a year earlier, while that of industrial goods dipped one-point-nine percent on-year.The index for DRAM prices plunged 48-point-four percent on-year in the month.