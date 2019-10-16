Trump: 'Very Interesting Information' on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that there is "very interesting information" on North Korea and that there will be a "major rebuild" at some point.Trump made the comments during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in his first remarks on North Korea since the breakdown of bilateral working-level nuclear negotiations in Sweden earlier this month.Trump touted his achievements in his North Korea policy, repeating the claim that the U.S. would be in a major war with the North if he had not been elected.The U.S. president also reiterated that he has good relations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, claiming that his predecessor, Barrack Obama "tried eleven times” to call Kim but "the man on the other side, the gentleman on the other side, did not take his call."Trump added that Kim and he like and respect each other.He also said, without elaborating, that there is very interesting information on North Korea and "a lot of things are going on," which he said will lead to a major rebuild at some point.