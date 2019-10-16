Bird Flu Case Determined Not Highly Pathogenic

Photo : YONHAP News

Bird flu detected in wild bird droppings in Asan, South Chungcheong Province has been determined not to be highly pathogenic.The provincial government said on Monday that avian influenza virus detected in wild bird droppings at a stream last week was found to be low-pathogenic.The negative test result prompted the local government to lift a movement ban issued on 285 poultry farms in a ten-kilometer radius of the stream.However, local authorities plan to continue disinfection and monitoring of wild bird droppings for a week in the area.