S. Korea to Install 310 Hydrogen Charging Stations by 2022

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said on Tuesday that it will install 310 charging stations for hydrogen vehicles across the nation by 2022.The trade and environment ministries, along with others, unveiled a set of plans to establish infrastructure for the hydrogen industry.Under the plan, the country will install 250 charging stations for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in major cities across the country, along with 60 stations at expressways within three years.The plan envisions that drivers of hydrogen-powered vehicles will never be more than 30 minutes away from a charging station, with that time shrinking to just 15 minutes by 2040.The government devised the plan as the annual demand for hydrogen is expected to reach around 30-thousand tons when the country meets the target of supplying 67-thousand hydrogen vehicles into the market by 2022.