S. Korea Finds 12th Wild Boar Infected by African Swine Fever

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has confirmed a 12th wild boar infected with African swine fever(ASF) near the inter-Korean border in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province.The National Institute of Environmental Research(NIER) under the Environment Ministry said on Tuesday that a wild boar found dead on Saturday in an area between the demilitarized zone and the Civilian Control Line tested positive for the virus.A NIER official said that the dead animal was found between two locations where similar ASF cases were confirmed on October 12 and 16, adding the latest case was found in an area around which electric fences were already installed.The official said the government and the military will swiftly search the area for additional dead wild boars and remove them.