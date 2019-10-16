NGO Claims LKP Chief Hwang May Have Been Involved in Martial Law Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean NGO says main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) Chair Hwang Kyo-ahn may have been involved in an alleged plan to impose martial law to quash anti-government protests against impeached President Park Geun-hye.The Center for Military Human Rights Korea said on Monday that it secured an original copy of a Defense Security Command document that includes martial law plans to crack down on protests in late 2016 and early 2017.Hwang, who served as prime minister under Park, became acting president following her impeachment by parliament in December 2016.The NGO, which disclosed the existence of the document in July last year, said that the original version it recently secured includes more detailed plans such as where armed forces personnel should be located.The NGO said the document says the National Security Council(NSC) should form a consensus among ministries that military intervention is necessary. It claimed that Hwang, who presided over the NSC meeting as acting president at the time, may have been involved in the martial law plan.The NGO said the document also includes plans to ban anti-government political activities and to apprehend opposition lawmakers on ginned up espionage charges.Following the NGO's press conference, the ruling Democratic Party urged an investigation by the prosecution, while the LKP said the allegations are "fake news."The Defense Ministry said it will look into the matter.