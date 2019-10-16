'Russian Aircraft Trespasses into S. Korea's Air Defense Identification Zone'

Photo : YONHAP News

A Russian warplane reportedly entered South Korea's Air Defense Identification Zone, or KADIZ, on Tuesday.A government source said that the Air Force deployed a fighter jet after an aircraft, presumed to be a Russian military plane, entered the KADIZ over the East Sea.South Korea reportedly dispatched an F-15K fighter jet to expel the foreign aircraft.The reported incursion comes after a Russian warplane entered Korean airspace near the Dokdo islets for seven minutes on July 23, prompting warning shots from South Korea.A Russian warplane is known to have violated the KADIZ on August 8 as well.