S. Korea's Political Parties Give Varying Reactions to Moon's Budget Speech

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's political parties gave varying reactions to President Moon Jae-in's budget speech at the National Assembly Tuesday morning.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) called for multi-partisan cooperation from the opposition bloc to get behind next year's budget, which is aimed at guarding and revitalizing the economy in anticipation of external shocks.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) criticized Moon for not taking responsibility for "paralyzing" state affairs and dividing the nation with the appointment of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk.Cho and his family are being investigated by the prosecution over various alleged improprieties.The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party accused Moon of being stubborn and unapologetic, while the minor Party for Democracy and Peace expressed disappointment that he only praised his administration for its achievements.The minor Justice Party expressed regret that Moon didn't mention the pending electoral reform bill and only highlighted the need to pass a bill on establishing an agency to investigate corruption by high-ranking government officials.The Alliance for Alternative Politics of Change and Hope Party urged the president to more actively seek dialogue with the people.