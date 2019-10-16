PM Lee to Seek Ways to Improve Seoul-Tokyo Ties During Japan Trip

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon embarked on a three-day trip to Japan to attend the enthronement ceremony of Japanese Emperor Naruhito as well as to engage in other activities. Meeting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other political and business leaders, Lee is expected to seek ways for Seoul and Tokyo to mend ties frayed over trade and colonial-era grievances.Choi You Sun has the details.Report: Japanese Emperor Naruhito proclaimed his enthronement in an ancient-style ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday before some two-thousand attendees, including hundreds from around the world.[Sound bite: Naruhito opening up scroll and reading from scroll (Japanese)]"Firstly, according to the constitution of Japan, imperial household law and special law, (I hereby) ascend the throne and declare internally and externally the enthronement of his majesty and emperor."[Sound bite: Japanese PM Abe opening up scroll and reading from scroll (Japanese)]"I have respectfully conveyed, internally and externally, the enthronement of his majesty and emperor on this day and place."The 59-year-old monarch vowed while atop a six-point-five-meter-high canopied throne to fulfill his responsibility as a symbol of the state and unity of the people of Japan.Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon attended the ceremony representing the Moon Jae-in administration and demonstrating a willingness to develop future-oriented ties between Seoul and Tokyo that depart from the ongoing row over trade and colonial-era issues.Meeting with Japan’s Ambassador to Seoul Nagamine Yasumasa before his Tokyo departure, Prime Minister Lee said that although he doesn't expect to resolve everything during a single trip, he hopes his time in Japan will help the two sides take a step forward together.Lee also said he hopes that the two neighboring countries wisely manage frayed relations despite many difficulties.On Thursday, Lee will likely meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for what will be the highest level talks between the two countries since South Korea’s top court last year ruled in favor of colonial-era grievance claims against Japanese companies, catalyzing the current row.While Lee is expected to deliver a message from President Moon and articulate Seoul's commitment to improving ties, it remains to be seen how in-depth his discussions with Abe will be as the Japanese prime minister will likely be preoccupied with other visiting foreign dignitaries.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.