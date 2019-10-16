Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Up 1.16%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 24-point-02 points, or one-point-16 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-88-point-86.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining six-point-73 points, or one-point-04 percent, to close at 655-point-91.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-169-point-seven won.