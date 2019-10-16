S. Korea to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions 24% by 2030

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has finalized a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 24 percent from 2017 levels by 2030.The Environment Ministry said on Tuesday that the government's second National Climate Change Adaptation Program, which includes the policy goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, was approved by the Cabinet earlier in the day.The ministry and 16 other relevant government agencies will enforce the program, crafted every five years, under the Framework Act on Low Carbon and Green Growth.Seoul aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions from 709 million tons in 2017 to 536 million tons in 2030 by pushing for reductions in power generation, construction, transportation, agriculture and forestry.In such efforts, the government will increase the cumulative supply of low-emission vehicles to three-point-85 million, including three million electric cars and 850-thousand hydrogen cars, by 2020.The ministry will also reinforce the emission trading system to increase the responsibility of greenhouse gas emitters and annually evaluate and announce greenhouse gas emissions achieved by each government ministry and agency.