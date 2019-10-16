US Wins Seizure of N. Korean Cargo Ship that Skirted Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has won a court battle to take control of a North Korean cargo ship that was used to sell coal and import heavy machinery in violation of UN sanctions.According to Bloomberg News, federal prosecutors in New York said Monday that they secured a judgment from U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel awarding the ship, a bulk carrier known as the Wise Honest, to the U.S. after prosecutors filed a forfeiture action to seize it this year.Voice of America said it's the first case of the U.S. government formally confiscating a North Korean asset.Following the ruling, Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers said the Wise Honest has ended its career and that the Department of Justice will continue to track down assets used in violation of U.S and global sanctions.The ship was detained by Indonesian authorities in international waters last year while carrying North Korean coal, after which U.S. prosecutors took over the vessel.According to Bloomberg, U.S. authorities have indicated they may auction the ship. Among those seeking compensation from the proceeds may be the family of Otto Warmbier, a U.S. student who died shortly after being released from detention in North Korea.