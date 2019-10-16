LKP Chief Flatly Denies Martial Law Accusation

Photo : YONHAP News

The chairman of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP), Hwang Kyo-ahn, has flatly denied the claim that he may have been involved in an alleged plan to impose martial law to quell anti-government protests against former President Park Geun-hye.Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he called the claim a "complete lie" and said he never heard of such a plan or seen any related document.Hwang said the accusation cannot be ignored and expressed his intent to take legal action.A legal advisory team for the LKP said it would submit a complaint with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office on Tuesday.Earlier, a local non-governmental organization claimed that Hwang, who presided over a National Security Council meeting as acting president following Park's impeachment, may have been involved in the martial law plan.The LKP has labeled the allegation as "fake news."