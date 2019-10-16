S. Korean PM to Deliver Moon's Letter to Abe

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon will deliver a letter from President Moon Jae-in when he meets this week with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.Prime Minister Lee's press secretary confirmed on Tuesday that Moon’s letter will be delivered to Abe during a roughly 10-minute meeting set for Thursday in Tokyo.The letter, believed to express Moon’s will to improve Seoul-Tokyo relations, could help ease the long-standing tensions between the two countries. Whether or not Moon presses for a summit with Abe is also drawing attention.The prime minister’s office confirmed Moon’s letter was also delivered to Japanese Emperor Naruhito via a diplomatic channel on Tuesday, when his enthronement ceremony was held, but the content was not disclosed.