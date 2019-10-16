Six Russian Military Planes Violate S. Korea's Air Defense Zone

Photo : YONHAP News

Half a dozen Russian military airplanes entered South Korea’s air defense identification zone, or KADIZ, on Tuesday.According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), South Korean fighter jets were scrambled to respond to multiple KADIZ violations by six Russian aircraft, which took place in the country’s east or south seas from 9:23 a.m.Some of the Russian planes, including a single A-50 Soviet airborne early warning and control aircraft, entered the South Korean identification zone near South Korea’s easternmost islets Dokdo and nearby Ulleung Island while other breaches occurred near Jeju Island and Ieodo reef off the southern coast.The day's final violation was registered at 3:13 p.m. Three Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jets and Tupolev Tu-95 strategic bombers were also involved in the incursions.Tuesday's cases have raised the number of KADIZ violations by Russian military planes to 20 this year alone.