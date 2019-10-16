Ranking N. Korean Official in Beijing on Way to Azerbaijan

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's second highest official, Choe Ryong-hae, arrived in Beijing on Tuesday.Choe, who heads North Korea's parliament, also known as the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, is heading to Azerbaijan to attend a meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement(NAM) scheduled for Friday and Saturday.He appears to be traveling to Azerbaijan via China where he arrived on Tuesday morning and was greeted at the airport by Chinese officials and officials from the North Korean embassy in Beijing.Choe is expected to stay in China for some time in accordance with his flight schedule, during which he may hold talks with Chinese officials.North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho who attended last year's ministerial conference of the NAM held in the Azerbaijan capital of Baku is also known to be accompanying Choe, but was not seen among the North's delegation at the airport.