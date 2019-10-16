S. Korean Prime Minister Meets Japan's New Emperor, Offers Congratulations

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Tuesday offered congratulations to Japan's new emperor, Naruhito, who formally proclaimed his ascension to the throne in a ceremony in front of thousands.According to the prime minister's office, Lee attended a banquet hosted by the new emperor on Tuesday evening after attending the enthronement ceremony on behalf of the South Korea government.In the banquet held in the Imperial Palace, the prime minister exchanged greetings with the new emperor, expressing hope that the Japanese people will become happier in the new imperial era of Reiwa.Lee's office said the prime minister also told Emperor Naruhito that President Moon Jae-in sent a congratulatory letter.Lee will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday and convey an additional letter from Moon.