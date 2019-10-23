S. Korea, Russia to Hold Talks on Establishing Military Hotline

Photo : YONHAP News

Military authorities from South Korea and Russia will hold talks in Seoul to discuss establishing a military hotline that would allow the exchange of flight information.A government source in Seoul said that a joint military committee of the two nations will hold a session on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss ways to prevent accidental clashes in the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone(KADIZ).The defense ministries of the two nations agreed to establish a military hotline between their Air Forces in August last year and they completed consultations on the draft of a related memorandum of understanding(MOU) in November that year.In the planned meeting, the joint military committee will reportedly discuss the establishment of the military hotline and a signing date for the MOU.The meeting comes a day after six Russian warplanes violated the KADIZ.