Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Down 0.39%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost eight-point-24 points, or point-39 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-80-point-62.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose, gaining three-point-07 points, or point-47 percent, to close at 658-point-98 points.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-172-point-four won.