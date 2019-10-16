Economy
KOSPI Closes Wednesday Down 0.39%
Write: 2019-10-23 15:38:28 / Update: 2019-10-23 15:39:38
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost eight-point-24 points, or point-39 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-80-point-62.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose, gaining three-point-07 points, or point-47 percent, to close at 658-point-98 points.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-172-point-four won.
Editor's Pick