Cab Drivers Hold Massive Rally against Ride-Hailing Service TaDa

Photo : YONHAP News

Thousands of taxi drivers rallied in Seoul to raise their voices against the major ride-hailing platform TaDa.In the event held in front of the National Assembly from 2 p.m. on Wednesday, its organizer, the Seoul Private Taxi Association, claimed that TaDa breached the law by pursuing a for-profit taxi business using rented cars and demanded that its head, Lee Jae-woong, be indicted for his actions.Around 15-thousand cab drivers, or approximately 30 percent of all the privately-owned cabbies operating in the capital city, attended the protest.Earlier this month, TaDa had announced a plan to increase the number of vehicles under its operation to 10-thousand by next year, but suspended the plan in the face opposition from the taxi industry and expressed its intent to actively join trilateral talks involving the government.