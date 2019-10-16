Samsung Releases Patch for Fingerprint Scanner Defect

Photo : KBS News

Samsung Electronics has begun to release a software patch to address a security problem with in-screen fingerprint scanners on its Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 smartphones.After launching related software update services on Wednesday, the South Korean tech giant issued a statement apologizing to its customers for causing inconveniences.The company stressed security is among its top priorities, promising utmost efforts to make its biometric identification services and the products applying those services more secure.Earlier this month, it was revealed that some of the company's latest premium smartphones could be unlocked by unregistered fingerprints when the phones were put in a silicone cover.