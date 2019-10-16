Bloomberg: Samsung Among 50 Firms to Watch in 2020

Photo : KBS News

Samsung Electronics has been named one of the world’s 50 companies to watch in 2020.Bloomberg Intelligence(BI) released its annual list to watch on Wednesday, which included other global corporate giants such as Facebook, Netflix, Volkswagen, AT&T and AIG. Around two-thousand companies in the world vied for a spot and no other South Korean firms were named.BI said Samsung Electronics’ lead in fifth-generation(5G) mobile technology and foldable phones may generate “meaningful profit” from next year, but pointed out the margin of recovery for its dynamic random-access memory chips could be delayed by global trade tensions.The research agency also noted the possibility that the company may enhance its next three-year dividend and share buyback program to investors due to bribery charges involving its de facto head, Lee Jae-yong.