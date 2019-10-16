Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, Sweden Discuss N. Korea Issues

Photo : KBS News

Nuclear envoys of South Korea and Sweden have discussed the denuclearization negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea.Meeting with Sweden’s special envoy for the Korean Peninsula Kent Harstedt in Seoul on Wednesday, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs Lee Do-hoon thanked Stockholm’s constructive role in Korea-related issues.He also called for continuous cooperation between South Korea and Sweden to bring practical progress in efforts to bring complete denuclearization and lasting peace to the Korean Peninsula.Harstedt expressed appreciation for Seoul's assessment and promised to continue close bilateral and multilateral communication and cooperation to advance Washington-Pyongyang talks.