Moon Hopes for Further Cooperation with Spain on 5G, Other Sectors

President Moon Jae-in has highlighted a wide array of potential areas of cooperation between South Korea and Spain.Moon emphasized “synergy” between the two countries during his summit with visiting Spanish King Felipe the Sixth at the presidential office in Seoul on Wednesday.At the beginning of the meeting, Moon cited application of fifth-generation(5G) mobile network services in autonomous vehicles and smart cities as examples of the some of the fields they can work together in, noting their shared interest in digital and innovative growth.President Moon warmly welcomed Felipe the Sixth as the first Spanish monarch to visit the country in 31 years and expressed hope for further cooperation ahead of the next year's 70th anniversary of bilateral ties between Seoul and Madrid.