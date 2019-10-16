Samsung C&T's Q3 Operating Profit Falls 21% On-Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung C&T's sales and operating profits have fallen in the third quarter from a year earlier.The construction and trading arm of Samsung Group announced its latest quarterly earnings on Wednesday, including seven-trillion-734-point-six billion won worth of sales, which was zero-point-six percent lower than the same period last year. The decline in sales widened to three percent from the previous quarter.The company posted an operating profit of 216-point-three billion won for the July-September period, down 21 percent compared to last year and two percent lower from the second quarter.Its net profit, however, rose 12-point-four percent on-year to 265 billion won.