S. Korea's Prime Minister to Meet Abe Late Thursday Morning

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at 11 a.m. Thursday at Abe's residence in Tokyo.The South Korean prime minister's office said that the meeting will be held for about ten minutes.Lee will deliver a letter from President Moon Jae-in at the meeting, which will be the highest-level dialogue held since South Korea's top court ordered Japanese firms to compensate Koreans forced to work for them during World War Two.The content of the correspondence is not known, but it is expected to stress the need for dialogue and cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo.In the meeting, Lee plans to express Seoul's intent to improve relations with Japan and offer congratulations on new Japanese Emperor Naruhito's enthronement.Lee will return home on Thursday afternoon after a luncheon with about ten Japanese business leaders.