KCNA: N. Korea Wants to See How 'Wisely' US Acts through End of Year

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean Foreign Ministry adviser said on Thursday that the country will see how "wisely" the United States acts through the end of the year regarding nuclear negotiations.The remarks came in a statement carried by the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency from Kim Kye-gwan, former chief nuclear envoy for Pyongyang.The adviser said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump have maintained a good relationship, noting Trump's recent remarks that Kim and he like and respect each other. The official said Kim also said a few days ago that his relationship with Trump is "special."The adviser expressed hope that based on these close relations, the two countries clear all hurdles and find an impetus to advance bilateral relations in a better direction.The statement added, however, that contrary to Trump, Washington political circles and North Korea policymakers in the U.S. administration are hostile to Pyongyang for no reason, and are preoccupied with a Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice.