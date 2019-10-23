US 'Strongly Supports' S. Korea's Concerns over Russia's Provocative Aerial Operations

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday that the United States "strongly supports" South Korea's concerns over recent provocative air operations of Russian aircraft.Regarding the entry of Russian warplanes into South Korea's air defense identification zone earlier on Tuesday, the department said that the U.S. is working closely with South Korea on the incident.The statement said the U.S. will continue to monitor the situation and prevent further Russian attempts to destabilize the region, adding the U.S.' commitment to defending its allies is solid.The U.S. issued a similar statement expressing support for South Korea as well as Japan in July after airspace incursions by Russian and Chinese warplanes.According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, six Russian warplanes entered the Korean Air Defense Identification Zone on Tuesday multiple times over waters surrounding the Korean Peninsula, prompting the South Korean Air Force to mobilize fighter jets to turn them back.