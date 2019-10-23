S. Korean Economy Grows 0.4% in Q3, Dimming Hopes for Annual 2% Growth

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's economic output grew below expectations in the third quarter, dimming prospects of achieving two-percent growth this year.According to preliminary data by the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the country's real gross domestic product(GDP) gained point-four percent in the third quarter from the April-June period.The latest figure is a setback from the one-percent growth seen in the second quarter.Private consumption inched up a tenth of a percent in the cited period, while government spending gained one-point-two percent on-quarter.Construction investment slipped five-point-two percent, and facility investment gained point-five percent in the third quarter.Exports increased by four-point-one percent, while imports rose point-nine percent on-quarter.Third quarter GDP growth failed to meet market projections, which were between point-five percent and point-six percent.