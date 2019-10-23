Rival Parties React Differently to Arrest of Former Justice Minister's Wife

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have presented different reactions to the arrest of Chung Kyung-shim, wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Lee In-young said on Thursday that the party respects the court’s decision to approve an arrest warrant for Chung, saying that he expects the truth to be revealed.Main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP), meanwhile, called for an investigation into the former justice minister.LKP spokesperson Kim Myeong-yeon said that the arrest of Chung, following the arrest of Cho's first cousin once removed, demonstrates the need for an investigation into Cho’s “lies.”Minor opposition Bareunmirae Party spokesperson Kim Jung-hwa said the “goddess of justice” welcomes the court's decision, saying that it is the right call to arrest Chung as she is at the center of the family's hypocrisy.Chung is accused of eleven charges, including the use of forged official and private documents, embezzlement, violation of capital market laws and abetting the concealment of evidence.The prosecution alleges that Chung, a Dongyang University professor, fabricated a university president award and used it to help her daughter gain admission to medical school.