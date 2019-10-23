S. Korea, Russia to Discuss KADIZ Intrusions

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Russia will continue discussions over the latter’s intrusion into the Korean Air Defense Identification Zone(KADIZ) as well as the establishment of a military hotline between the two countries' air forces.This is according to South Korea's military on Thursday, which added that the discussions would continue at a joint military committee meeting at Joint Chiefs of Staff headquarters in Seoul.Seoul and Moscow had met Wednesday as well, during which time Seoul strongly protested a series of intrusions by Russian military aircraft into the KADIZ, calling on Russia to prevent such incidents from happening again.Russia, however, reportedly denied any violations occurred, saying the flights were part of regular aviation training in strict compliance with international protocols.The two countries, however, reportedly agreed that efforts should be made to prevent accidental clashes in the KADIZ, discussing the establishment of a military hotline between their air forces as part of such efforts.Six Russian military aircraft on Tuesday violated the KADIZ over waters surrounding the Korean Peninsula four times without prior notice, prompting South Korea to dispatch ten fighter jets to turn them back.