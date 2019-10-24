Wife of Former Justice Minister Arrested Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk was arrested early Thursday morning after a Seoul court granted an arrest warrant sought by prosecutors. The arrest means that the former minister himself will likely be subject to an investigation.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Chung Kyung-shim, a professor and wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, was arrested early Thursday, or 58 days after the prosecution launched their investigation into her alleged improprieties.Seoul Central District Court judge Song Kyung-ho issued the arrest warrant for Chung, saying that most charges against her are justified and that there are concerns the professor may attempt to destroy evidence.The court held a hearing on the prosecution’s warrant request for some seven hours on Wednesday. After further consideration, the judge decided to issue the warrant a little after midnight.Chung is accused of eleven charges, including the use of forged official and private documents, embezzlement, violation of capital market laws and abetting the concealment of evidence.The prosecution alleges that Chung, who teaches at Dongyang University, fabricated a university president award and used it to help her daughter gain admission to medical school.Chung is also accused of intervening in the operation and investment of Cho family assets in a private equity fund and siphoning off money from a company the fund invested in.Following the hearing, Chung’s lawyers held a news conference and denied all allegations against their client. They stressed the need to try Chung’s case without physical indictment, saying the prosecution’s investigation has been excessive and unfair.Meanwhile, the prosecution believes Chung’s husband was involved in some of the charges and is expected to summon the former minister before Chung's 20-day detention period expires.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.