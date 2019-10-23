S. Korea, US Officials Discuss Cooperation in Renewable, Hydrogen Energy

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean and U.S. officials held an industrial cooperation dialogue in Seoul on Thursday to discuss renewable and hydrogen energy.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy organized the meeting that saw the attendance of officials from the U.S. departments of energy and commerce as well as the U.S. Embassy in South Korea.Participants reviewed their countries’ policies on clean energy and shared technological developments pursued by their countries’ industries that handle renewable and hydrogen energy as well as fuel cells, such as LG Electronics, Doosan Fuel Cell, Air Products and Chemicals and General Electric.South Korea and the U.S. agreed to regularly hold such industrial cooperation meetings to build future-oriented cooperative ties in a joint declaration issued after a bilateral summit in June 2017 and in a meeting of their commerce chiefs in April last year.Earlier on July tenth, South Korean and U.S. officials met in Washington to hold an industrial cooperation dialogue on self-driving vehicles.An official at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Thursday’s meeting was significant as it provided the opportunity for South Korea and the U.S. to share information on related industries in order to boost global cooperation in the fields of renewable and hydrogen energy.