Politics Civic Group Criticizes Gov't for Ditching Chaebol Reform

The Citizens’ Coalition for Economic Justice, a local civic group, has criticized the Moon Jae-in administration's policies on reforming conglomerates known as "chaebols."



The organization's policy chief, Professor Park Sang-in, said Thursday during a forum marking the group's 30th anniversary, that the effectiveness of the government pledge regarding chaebol policies was in doubt from the beginning.



However, he said the government has now practically given up on reform citing difficulties in legislation.



Park said the Moon administration was instead pushing for pro-conglomerate policies and stressed that reforms can first begin within areas of presidential power which is more feasible than revising the law.



The professor also proposed launching a voter campaign ahead of next year's general election to have each party and individual candidates express whether they support certain economic reform measures.