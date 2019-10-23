PM Lee Expects Seoul-Tokyo Dialogue to Pick Up Speed

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has voiced optimism following his talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.He assessed Thursday's meeting in Tokyo as "formalizing" the unofficial and sporadic dialogue held between the two sides so far.Speaking to South Korean reporters, Lee said he also hoped bilateral talks will start to pick up pace from now.The two prime ministers held a 21-minute meeting at Abe's office and agreed on the need for better communication and stressed that strained bilateral relations can't be left unchecked.