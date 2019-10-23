Seoul Stresses Door to Inter-Korean Talks Remains Open

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s presidential office insists the door to inter-Korean talks remains open.A senior presidential official made the remark on Thursday after a reporter asked why Pyongyang seems to keeps the door open to talks with Washington, but has apparently closed it to Seoul.The South Korean official admitted it's not easy to work out obstacles in inter-Korean relations, but reminded reporters that Seoul has stressed from the start that it will be challenging and noted the current situation is not out of the ordinary.On how the denuclearization negotiations between the U.S. and the North will play out, the official declined to comment, only saying that everything is “ongoing.”Earlier Thursday, North Korean Foreign Ministry adviser Kim Kye-gwan emphasized the good relationship between the North and the U.S., expressing hope the two countries clear all hurdles and advance bilateral relations in a better direction. Kim was quoted by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency as saying that "where there is a will, there is also a path.”